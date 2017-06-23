Transfer Talk: Celtic Bryan link, world record Mbappe bid

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Link: Joe Bryan is a man on demand. PA

The SPFL fixtures may be published this morning but there's still plenty of time for clubs to make changes before they get down to competitive business.

Celtic have already been linked with a few defenders during the window and there's a new name to add to the list. Bristol City full-back Joe Bryan has plenty of admirers and the Scottish champions are said to be one of those sides.

While one defender is talked about in terms of a move to Scotland, another has agreed to leave. Partick Thistle's talented stopper Liam Lindsay has signed for Barnsley.

One of the window's longer-running stories has come to an end. Carlos Pena and Eduardo Herrera have their work permits and have signed their Rangers deals.

Beyond our borders, it's all gone a bit crazy. PSG are ready to smash the world transfer record to land Kylian Mbappe and Juventus are involved in a dispute over a fleet of tractors.

Top stories

The back pages