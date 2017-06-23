Celtic begin title defence with home match against Hearts

The SPFL have released the full fixture list for the 2017/18 season.

Champions: Celtic have a title to defend. SNS Group

Celtic will begin their defence of the Premiership with a home match against Hearts.





The champions, who went through all of last season undefeated, will raise the flag at Celtic Park on August 5 against Ian Cathro's side.





The SPFL have announced the full fixture list for the 2017/18 season with some eye-catching fixtures early in the season.





Newly-promoted Hibernian kick off their Premiership campaign at Easter Road with the visit of Partick Thistle, while last year's top-flight runners-up Aberdeen start against Hamilton at Pittodrie.





Pedro Caixinha's Rangers start with an away match at Motherwell, Dundee host Ross County on the opening day while Kilmarnock start at home to St Johnstone.





The first Old Firm derby of the season will be at Ibrox on the weekend of September 23 while this season sees the return of the Edinburgh derby. Hibs will welcome Hearts to Easter Road on the midweek of October 25.





The Premiership season will begin on August 5 with the last round of fixtures scheduled for May 12/13. The winter break runs from January 1 to January 19.





The full list of fixtures for all four divisions can be found on the SPFL website





Opening fixtures

Aberdeen

SNS Group

Hamilton Accies (h)

Ross County (a)

Dundee (h)

Celtic

SNS Group

Hearts (h)

Partick Thistle (a)

Kilmarnock (a)

Dundee

SNS Group

Ross County (h)

Hamilton Accies (a)

Aberdeen (a)

Hamilton Accies

SNS Group

Aberdeen (a)

Dundee (h)

Hibernian (a)

Hearts

SNS Group

Celtic (a)

Kilmarnock (h)

Rangers (a)

Hibernian

SNS Group

Partick Thistle (h)

Rangers (a)

Hamilton Accies (h)

Kilmarnock

SNS Group

St Johnstone (h)

Hearts (a)

Celtic (h)

Motherwell

SNS Group

Rangers (h)

St Johnstone (a)

Ross County (h)

Partick Thistle

SNS Group

Hibernian (a)

Celtic (h)

St Johnstone (a)

Rangers

SNS Group

Motherwell (a)

Hibernian (h)

Hearts (h)

Ross County

SNSGroup

Dundee (a)

Aberdeen (h)

Motherwell (a)

St Johnstone

SNS Group