Linfield v Celtic match will go ahead on Friday, July 14

UEFA has rubber-stamped plans to move the potential fixture amid security concerns.

Windsor Park: Original July 12 date clashed with Orange marches. PA

Celtic's potential Champions League qualifier against Linfield in Belfast has been moved to Friday, July 14, UEFA has confirmed.

The Parkhead side were paired with the Northern Irish champions at the draw in Nyon on Monday.

They will meet if Linfield defeat San Marino side La Fiorita in the earlier round, but concerns were raised over the original scheduled dates of July 11/12, which clash with Orange Order marches in Belfast.

Talks took place in Belfast on Thursday between representatives of both clubs, the Police Service of Northern Ireland and Police Scotland.

Following those discussions, UEFA confirmed the game will be pushed back to July 14.

A UEFA spokesman told STV: "Following an agreement between the two clubs, in case Linfield FC qualifies to play in the second qualifying round of UEFA Champions League, the potential first leg match between Linfield FC-Celtic FC will be played as follows - Windsor Park, Belfast, on Friday, 14 July, 2017."

Previous Champions League ties have often had their order switched but Linfield said they are keen to play their home leg first to maximise their revenue from such a high-profile match.