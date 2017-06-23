Hearts to rearrange fixtures due to Tynecastle revamp

The club are looking to change scheduled home games against Motherwell and Kilmarnock.

Revamp: Tynecastle is undergoing rebuilding work. SNS Group

Hearts have announced they are in discussions to rearrange two early Premiership fixtures due to rebuilding work at Tynecastle.

The SPFL published the scheduled for the new season on Friday morning, with Hearts pencilled in to host games against Kilmarnock on August 12 and Motherwell two weeks later.

However, extensive stadium improvements at Tynecastle mean it is unavailable until September 9. Hearts say the league and fellow clubs are well aware of the situation and have agreed to work around it.

Talks are under way to rearrange the affected games.

A club statement read: "The club previously agreed with the SPFL that no home games would be scheduled for Tynecastle prior to September 9th 2017. However, the computer model used by the SPFL could not accommodate this scheduling.

"Therefore, although today's published fixture list shows that Hearts are due home matches in rounds two and four, there is absolute clarity and agreement that this will not be possible and these games will not be played at Tynecastle.

"We have been assured by the SPFL that this is not an issue and our fellow Premiership clubs have all been very co-operative and sympathetic to our position.

"We are, therefore, urgently exploring the different options available to us with regards to rearranging these two fixtures and an announcement will be made shortly.

"Aberdeen will be the first visitors to the newly refurbished Tynecastle Park, with a meeting between the Jambos and the Dons scheduled for September 9th."