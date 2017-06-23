Kilmarnock complete signing of defender and midfielder

Daniel Higgins and Alan Power have joined Lee McCulloch's squad for next season.

Kilmarnock have signed two new players, with Daniel Higgins and Alan Power joining the club.

Power comes to Scotland after six years at Lincoln City, where he was an FA Cup quarter-finalist last season, and has signed a two-year deal at Rugby Park.

The 29-year -old told Kilmarnock's official website: "It's great to be here and to be given the opportunity to play in the Ladbrokes Premiership with Kilmarnock.

"I've heard a lot about the town and the club's history and I can't wait to get started. The manager spoke about his visions for this club and it was an easy decision to make".

McCulloch said: "I watched Lincoln's fantastic run in the FA Cup, where they defeated some big sides before reaching the quarter-finals. Alan played in all of those games and was the club captain.

"He has an aggressive style of play, has a hunger to get better, and has great experience that he can pass on to the younger kids."

Higgins has also signed a two-year contract and the 19-year-old, who is a former Celtic youth player, said: "It feels good to be here, as it's a club that's definitely going in the right direction.

"I look forward to being part of the team and for the start of the new season".