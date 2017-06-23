  • STV
Saints chairman hits back at claims he forced out player

Douglas Barrie Douglas Barrie

Tam Scobbie accused St Johnstone's Steve Brown of offering him a reduced contract.

Steve Brown: Laid out the offer to Tam Scobbie.
Steve Brown: Laid out the offer to Tam Scobbie. SNS Group

St Johnstone chairman Steve Brown has hit back at Tam Scobbie's claims he forced him out of the club.

The defender left McDiarmid Park at the end of his contract to drop down a division and join Ray McKinnon's Dundee United side.

In several interviews Scobbie said he felt unfairly treated by Brown who apparently made an offer of a 35% pay cut to stay with the Perth club.

However, in a statement on the St Johnstone website on Friday, the chairman clarified his position over the terms of the deal, which would have reflected more on how many appearances Scobbie would make.

Brown said: "As much as anything I was disappointed by the timing of the comments.

"On a day when the thoughts of all Saints fans were on the excitement of the European draw, there was the distraction of a story from a player who claims to have Saints' best interests at heart.

"As much as I accept that he was part of a successful squad, he only started 18 out of 46 competitive games last season and, over the course of his five seasons with us, he was in the starting line-up in less than half of the games.

"With this in mind, we tried to structure a deal which, although it did reduce his basic wage, offered a higher reward for him starting matches so that if he played he wouldn't be worse off.

"We were only offering him a one-year deal after consulting and agreeing with Tommy [Wright]."

Scobbie had been with the club since 2012 and also claimed manager Wright wanted him to stay.

The 29-year-old said making the decision about moving to United was easy as they were desperate to have him.

Brown and Wright are continuing to build their own squad as the Saints once again push ahead with Europa League qualifiers at the start of the domestic season.

Former Livingston and Sheffield United attacker Stefan Scougall has been signed, a move praised by the chairman.

Brown added: "Anyone who knows this club and how it is run knows that we will always endeavour to balance the expenditure with the limited income we have.

"To sign a quality player like Stefan Scougall - who we have pushed the boat out for - it stands to reason you have to try and balance the financial scales.

"That's what I saw us attempting to do with someone who was a squad player and in my opinion that was a sensible way to address it.

"It's worth noting that among the numerous contract renewals we secured in the early spring, there are other players who have restructured their deals in order to remain at the club and I'm delighted with their outlook and understanding.

"However, as with all players who leave St Johnstone, I thank Thomas for his contribution and wish him well for the future."

