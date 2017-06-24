Transfer Talk: Rangers want McLean, Lacazette for Arsenal

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Target: Rangers want McLean SNS Group

Pedro Caixinha's rebuilding work at Rangers has already seen a host players arrive at Ibrox this summer but there's always room for one more, it seems.

Aberdeen's Kenny McLean is the latest to go on Caixinha's wish list and he could follow Ryan Jack in leaving the Premiership runners-up for Rangers.

Former Rangers player Kyle Lafferty held talks with Hearts yesterday as he weighs up his options, while Scotland Under-21 international Zak Jules is on the verge of joining Shrewsbury.

Kilmarnock have made their first moves of the summer, bringing in Daniel Higgins and Alan Power.

Down south, Arsene Wenger is revamping his Arsenal squad after a disappointing season and it looks like he might add some sparkle to his forward line with the addition of Alexandre Lacazette. However, Wenger is also seeing some players go out the door with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on of eight said to be on the brink of leaving.

