Rodgers: Only one more Celtic signing for qualifiers 

Brendan Rodgers has said he only wants to add one more player to his Celtic squad before Champions League qualifying is over.

Jonny Hayes has been the only new arrival since the transfer window opened and Rodgers is targeting another player to join the former Aberdeen winger soon.

However, the manager will wait until the end of the window before making any more signings, saying that a better class of player is available as the deadline draws near.

"Jonny was one and there is another I would hope we can get in," Rodgers told Celtic TV.

"Then I just want to get through the qualifiers with the players who have got us through, knowing they are a year better on.

"I also want to just wait and see because I know the market in England and the rest of Europe well.

"I know how it works. It's later on in the window before players of real quality become available. I want to bring the best possible players into here."

Celtic will play Linfield or La Fiorita in the Champions League second qualifying round and aim to get through two further rounds to reach the group stages of the competition at least.