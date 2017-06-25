Transfer Talk: McGinn bid rejected, McLean staying at Dons

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

McGinn: Hibs reject bid from Ipswich Town.

When you think of the transfer window, football fans immediately think of who their club will buy, but it seems Scottish clubs at the moment are concentrating on keeping their stars.

Reports today suggest Hibs have rejected a bid of around £1 million from Ipswich Town for Scotland midfielder John McGinn.

Another internationalist who seems to be staying put at their club is Aberdeen midfielder Kenny McLean.

It seems Pedro Caixinha has set his sights on the Dons midfielder and reports on Saturday suggested Rangers may have indeed bid for the 25-year-old.

But Dons boss Derek McInnes has been given reassurances McLean will not be heading to Ibrox in this transfer window.

Elsewhere it seems Hearts may have won the race to sign highly-rated left back Ashley Smith-Brown on loan from Manchester City.

In the Premier League, Southampton are holding out for £70 million for defender Virgil Van Dijk which could be good news for Celtic.

Chelsea could be set to raid Juventus for their top talents and Manchester United are ready to move for England and Spurs forward Harry Kane.

