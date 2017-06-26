Transfer Talk: Hearts want McGregor, Halliday on way out

Your daily round up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Scotland keeper: Allan McGregor could be set for a move to Tynecastle. SNS

Hearts boss Ian Cathro is after Scotland keeper Allan McGregor, after signing international defender Christophe Berra from Ipswich Town.

The Tynecastle side have targeted McGregor even though he is under contract at Hull City for another 12 months.

Meanwhile, midfielder Andy Halliday looks to be on his way out of Ibrox. The lifelong Rangers fans is expected to train with the youth team until he finds a move away.

And, at Parkhead, Celtic defender Emilio Izaguirre is keen to sign a new three-year contract.

Today's top stories

Beyond Scotland

Today's back pages