Andy Halliday left out of Rangers Europa League squad

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

Michael O'Halloran, Harry Forrester, Joe Dodoo and Rob Kiernan are also absent from the list.

Dropped: Halliday left out of the squad and rumoured to be on way out.
Rangers have included seven new signings in their squad for the Europa League qualifier against Progres Niederkorn and left out several first-team players from last season.

Fabio Cardoso, Bruno Alves, Dalcio, Ryan Jack, Carlos Pena, Eduardo Herrera, Alfredo Morelos have all been included and could make their debuts in the two-legged tie against the Luxembourg side as part of Pedro Caixinha's revamped side.

However, Andy Halliday is among five senior players not on the list submitted to UEFA. Michael O'Halloran, Harry Forrester, Rob Kiernan and Joe Dodoo also miss out and cannot play any part in the tie.

Clubs are required to submit an "A" list of 25 players to the governing body, which must contain a number of club-trained and association-trained players. In addition, a "B" list of players under the age of 21 can supplement the senior squad.

Rangers have included 23 players in their "A" squad, leaving two places vacant because they do not have enough club-trained players. UEFA rules state that four places in the squad must be taken by players who have spent three seasons training with the club between the ages of 15 and 21.

Barrie McKay and Danny Wilson are the only two players in the current squad who fulfil that requirement.

David Bates, Jason Holt, Ryan Jack, Kenny Miller and Lee Wallace are all association-trained.

Daniel Candeias has not been included in the squad because of a delay in paperwork from Turkey, where he was on loan from Benfica last season, Caixinha said. Candeias can be included for the next round but only if one of the existing players is dropped, with the exception of Wilson or McKay.

Clubs are allowed to add one more player to the squad up to 24 hours before the kick-off of their first match, though a player would have to drop out to accommodate them unless they are club-trained.

