Celtic fly to Austria ahead of pre-season training camp

Brendan Rodgers's squad are preparing for the start of their 2017/18 campaign.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5483589098001-celtic-fly-out-to-austria.jpg" />

The Celtic squad have stepped up their pre-season preparations by jetting off to Austria for a week-long training camp.

Brendan Rodgers' side have been returning to their Lennoxtown base in stages after the players on international duty were given a later break.

The first-team squad departed Glasgow Airport on Monday afternoon as they continue to shape up for the start of the 2017/18 season.

They will take on four friendlies before playing either Linfield or La Fiorita in the Champions League second qualifying round.

Before the competitive games get started Celtic will face four teams in three different countries, starting with BW Linz in Austria on Wednesday, June 28.

Four days later they will play Rapid Vienna in Austria's Amstetten Stadium.

They will then travel to Czech Republic to take on Slavia Prague in the Eden Arena on Tuesday, July 4 before heading to Republic of Ireland.

The Tallaght Stadium will host a friendly against Shamrock Rovers on Saturday, July 8.