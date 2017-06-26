Joe Lewis targets trophies after extending Aberdeen deal

Goalkeeper says European football also key in decision to stay with Dons until 2020.

Stopping: Joe Lewis played 52 games for the Dons last season. SNS

Joe Lewis is targeting trophies with Aberdeen after extending his contract with the Dons until 2020.

The goalkeeper, who joined Derek McInnes's men last summer, helped Aberdeen reach two cup finals and finish second in the Premiership in 2016/17.

Lewis impressed during his debut season at Pittodrie, putting in a strong display in the Scottish Cup final defeat to Celtic in May.

Having lost out twice at Hampden, the 29-year-old has set his sights on lifting silverware during his remaining years in the North-east.

He told the club's website: "I'm thoroughly enjoying my time here and it was an easy decision to make to stay longer.

"My family love it here and have settled in really well and from my perspective, I want to win trophies here after coming so close last season.

"The opportunity to play in Europe regularly is another bonus and one that cannot be underestimated."

Manager McInnes added: "We'll be making signings over the next period but there'll be no better news than Joe signing on for an extra two years.

"He's been magnificent from day one here and he's a big hit with the fans. Joe is an integral part of what we want to do here and I'm absolutely delighted he's staying."