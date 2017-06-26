St Johnstone make enquiry to Rangers about O'Halloran

Tommy Wright would be keen to see Michael O'Halloran return to McDiarmid Park.

Enquiry: Saints are keen on O'Halloran's return. SNS Group

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright has revealed the Perth club have approached Rangers about Michael O'Halloran's availability.

O'Halloran moved to Ibrox from McDiarmid Park in 2016 after two seasons with the Saints, signing a four-and-a-half year deal.

However, the player has not been part of manager Pedro Caixinha's plans and has been left out of Rangers' Europa League squad.

Saints boss Wright has already submitted his own squad for the competition but one change can be made and he is looking at several options regarding new signings.

Wright said that he remains an admirer of the forward and that a discussion had taken place with Rangers about a return. He explained that Rangers had yet to decide on O'Halloran's future but that Wright's interest had been registered.

"Michael is one player that we've enquired about but in that position there's two or three other enquiries we've got in at the minute," Wright told STV News.

"Michael's situation is one that's very much in Rangers' hands. It's not in any other club's hands, it's up to what Rangers want to do with him.

"I was sad to see him go and, as I say, we have spoken to Rangers about him, about the possibility but that's outwith my control. At the minute the ball's in Rangers' court."