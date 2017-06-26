Hibernian keen to sign Hearts target Kyle Lafferty

Neil Lennon wants to add the free agent to his squad but Hearts have held talks.

In demand: Former Rangers striker is wanted by Hearts and Hibs. © SNS Group

Hibernian have joined Hearts in the pursuit of Northern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty.

Former Rangers forward Lafferty is a free agent after leaving Norwich City and held talks with Hearts on Friday.

Hibs are now rivals for the 29-year old's signature and hope to persuade him to choose Easter Road ahead of Tynecastle if he makes the Premiership his next destination.

Lafferty has been linked with several clubs since leaving Norwich, including Rangers where he spent four years playing from 2008 to 2012.

Since then the forward, who has scored 20 goals in 58 games for his country, has had spells with Sion in Switzerland and Palermo in Italy before three years with Norwich, who loaned him out to Birmingham City and Caykur Rizespor.

In recent years, Lafferty has worked with Hearts assistant coach Austin McPhee as part of the Northern Ireland set-up.