Kyle Lafferty resumes Hearts talks as Hibs show interest

Neil Lennon wants to add the free agent to his squad despite Tynecastle interest.

In demand: Former Rangers striker is wanted by Hearts and Hibs. © SNS Group

Kyle Lafferty has returned to Tynecastle for further talks with Hearts after their Edinburgh rivals expressed interest in the striker.

Hibernian boss Neil Lennon has joined the pursuit of the former Rangers goalscorer who is now a free agent.

He hopes to persuade him to Easter Road despite the 29-year-old holding initial talks with Hearts last week.

Lafferty left Norwich City at the end of the season following three years at the English side.

The Northern Irishman has been linked with several clubs since his contract came to an end, including Rangers, where he played for four years from 2008 to 2012.

Since then the forward, who has scored 20 goals in 58 games for his country, has had spells with Sion in Switzerland and Palermo in Italy before joining Norwich, who loaned him out to Birmingham City and Turkish side, Caykur Rizespor.

In recent years, Lafferty has worked with Hearts assistant coach Austin McPhee as part of the Northern Ireland set-up.