Aberdeen close in on Greg Stewart one-year loan deal

The ex-Dundee striker is currently at English Championship side Birmingham City.

Returning north of the border: Greg Stewart is set for a move back to Scotland. SNS Group

Aberdeen are closing in on a season-long loan deal for former Dundee striker Greg Stewart.

STV understands the 27-year-old, who left Dens Park last summer, will join Derek McInnes' squad ahead of the 2017/18 campaign.

Stewart has only featured in 21 league matches since making the switch to the English Championship, and was a substitute in 15 of those appearances.

It's the second one-year loan deal agreed at the club after Celtic's Ryan Christie, who spent the remainder of last season at Pittodrie, agreed to return for the new campaign.

Stewart will bolster the Aberdeen attack after the club lost key players Jonny Hayes to Celtic and Ryan Jack to Rangers at the start of the summer break.

Niall McGinn also left at the end of the season and has yet to agree a deal with another club.

Scottish striker Stewart spent two seasons at Dundee between 2014-16, making 84 appearances and scoring 30 goals.