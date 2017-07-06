Rangers secure Graham Dorrans as ninth summer signing

The Scottish midfielder moves back north of the border from Norwich City.

Latest recruit: Graham Dorrans will join the new-look Rangers squad. SNS Group

Rangers have secured the signing of Scotland international Graham Dorrans on a three-year deal.

The midfielder becomes Pedro Caixinha's ninth new arrival in the close season.

Dorrans, who has 12 caps for Scotland, joins the Ibrox side despite having had two years remaining on his contract at Norwich City.

"I don't think there is ever a wrong time to come to a football club like this," he told Rangers' official website. "The size of this football club is incredible.

"I've obviously had great times down in England, especially at West Brom, but growing up, I knew I always wanted to come to this football club and when the chance came around I jumped at it."

Dorrans made 23 appearances in the English Championship last season as Norwich adapted to life in the second tier following relegation and finished eighth.



The 30-year-old started his career in Scotland at Livingston between 2005 and 2008. During that time he also had a loan spell at Partick Thistle, before leaving for West Bromwich Albion.

Dorrans is also a former Rangers youth player, moving to West Lothian after being released by the club in his early teens.

He joins Bruno Alves, Ryan Jack, Fabio Cardoso, Daniel Candeias, Alfredo Morelos, Eduardo Herrera, Carlos Pena and loan signing Dalcio in the club's new-look squad.