Davies: Celtic want quality not quantity this summer

Celtic assistant manager Chris Davies has said the club has no "problem positions" to fill in the transfer market but just wants to add one high quality player.

The treble winners have already brought in Jonny Hayes to the squad this summer and manager Brendan Rodgers has said that he only intends to add one more as the club tries to qualify for the Champions League group stages.

More new faces may arrive after that - when players at big clubs in England become available - but, for now, Davies says the squad is settled and they are only looking to recruit a quality player.

"That's still ongoing," he said. "Like the manager said, it's quality not quantity we're looking for. The group's done extremely well for us last year and achieved something really good.

"We want to try and keep them together and see if we can add but there's nothing new that I can tell you today from what the manager said.

"It's about bringing quality to the squad. We have players for every position so it's not any one area that stands out or an alarming position that you need to fill but, of course, you're looking for quality players to add."

In addition to looking for players who can improve on last season's unbeaten run, work is also under way to tie down some of the existing talent on new contracts.

"It's about recruitment and retention," Davies said. "It's about knowing the players that you want to keep and, of course, we had a really good season last year.

"It's logical to think that we want to retain those players that did so well for the club. That is an ongoing process as well."

Celtic have been linked with a move for Hibs midfielder John McGinn. Davies would not confirm interest, but said: "He's a player I admire."

He added: "Yes, I think he's a good player but it's not fair for us to start speculating on bringing this player or that when they belong to other clubs.

"He had a really good season last year and I'm aware of him being a really good player. That's as far as that one goes.

"We know what we want and we're working towards that."