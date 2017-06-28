Hearts switch August fixtures scheduled for Tynecastle

The club will now play Kilmarnock and Motherwell away from home first.

The main stand at Tynecastle is currently being restructured. SNS

Hearts have successfully rearranged two early Premiership matches after Kilmarnock and Motherwell agreed to host their respective fixtures with the Edinburgh club in August.

Both games were originally scheduled to be held at Tynecastle when the SPFL fixtures were announced last week.

The clash with Kilmarnock on August 12 will now take place at Rugby Park while Fir Park will host the Motherwell fixture on August 26.

Hearts had to reiterate their stadium would be unavailable until September 9 due to extensive rebuilding work in the main stand.

In a statement issued shortly after the fixtures were released, Hearts said they had previously agreed with the SPFL that no home games would be scheduled for the opening five weeks of the season.

The computer model used for the fixture scheduling was unable to accommodate the restriction but the clubs involved have since found a solution.

Aberdeen will be the first visitors to the newly refurbished Tynecastle on September 9.

Motherwell will now travel to the capital for their fixture on Saturday, December 9 while Kilmarnock will visit on Saturday, November 4.