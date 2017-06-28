Hearts win race to sign ex-Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty

City rivals Hibernian were also interested in signing the Northern Irishman.

Lafferty: The striker will wear the number 9 jersey. HEARTS

Hearts have signed the former Rangers and Northern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty on a two-year-deal.

Lafferty was a free agent after leaving Norwich City at the end of the 2016/17 campaign.

Hearts boss Ian Cathro beat city rivals Hibernian in the race to sign the in-demand goalscorer.

Lafferty returned to Tynecastle on Monday for talks that were started the previous week.

Hibs also held talks with Lafferty.

Rangers were also linked with a move for the player, who was at Ibrox for four years from 2008 to 2012.

Since leaving Glasgow, the forward, who has scored 20 goals in 58 games for his country, has had spells with Sion in Switzerland and Palermo in Italy before joining Norwich. He was then loaned out to Birmingham City and Turkish side, Caykur Rizespor.

In recent years, Lafferty has worked with Hearts assistant coach Austin McPhee as part of the Northern Ireland set-up.