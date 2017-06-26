Cammy Kerr 'an inspiration' to Dundee kids, says McCann

Defender has been handed the vice captaincy after signing a new deal until 2019.

Role model: Cammy Kerr made 41 appearances last term. SNS

Neil McCann believes Cammy Kerr can prove to be a source of inspiration for Dundee's young players after handing the defender the vice captaincy.

The 21-year-old signed a new contract to extend his stay until 2019 following an excellent season at right back.

After rewarding the player for his performances, boss McCann believes Kerr's position as second-in-command to skipper Darren O'Dea can help the club's next generation of promising youngsters.

He told STV: "I felt Cammy should be rewarded with a new contract and I was delighted he was so happy to sign it because he has a real affinity with the club.

"He's come a long way in a short space of time and he's an example to everyone.

"I felt the vice captaincy would suit him because he's an inspiration to a lot of Dundee kids coming through as they can see how well he's done."

The Dens Park boss also revealed he would talk to goalkeeper Scott Bain over his future, with the shot stopper having 12 months remaining on his current deal.