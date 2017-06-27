Transfer Talk: Halliday to Azerbaijan, Fyvie to Tannadice

Your daily round up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Tannadice bound: Fraser Fyvie looks set for a move to Tayside. SNS

Yesterday the word on the street was Andy Halliday's Rangers career was over as he was training with the Under-20s and today he is being linked with a move to Azerbaijan.

FC Gabala are said to be keen on signing the midfielder on a season-long loan deal which would see him leave behind Pedro Caixinha's Rangers revolution.

And speaking of unwanted players, Barrie McKay looks likely to follow Halliday out the door. He too has been told to train with the youth team as he enters the final year of his contract.

Meanwhile, Dundee United are closing in on the signing of Fraser Fyvie who has come to the end of his deal at Hibernian.

