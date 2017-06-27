Aberdeen sign former Dundee striker Greg Stewart on loan

The Scottish striker leaves Birmingham City for a season-long deal at Pittodrie.

North: Greg Stewart is returning north of the border to the east coast. SNS Group

Aberdeen have secured the signing of former Dundee striker Greg Stewart on a season-long loan deal from Birmingham City.

The 27-year-old, who left Dens Park at the start of last season, is the third summer arrival at Pittodrie following Greg Tansey and Ryan Christie.

Stewart only featured in 21 league matches since making the switch to the English Championship, and was a substitute in 15 of those appearances.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes told Aberdeen's official website: "Greg is a player who I have admired for a while and I am delighted he has joined us for the challenge ahead."

Tansey joined the club following his pre-contract agreement last season while playing for Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

It's the second one-year loan deal agreed at the club after Celtic's Christie, who spent the remainder of last season at Pittodrie, agreed to return for the new campaign.

Stewart will bolster the Aberdeen attack after the club lost key players Jonny Hayes to Celtic and Ryan Jack to Rangers at the start of the summer break.

Niall McGinn also left at the end of the season and has yet to agree a deal with another club.

Scottish striker Stewart spent two seasons at Dundee between 2014-16, making 84 appearances and scoring 30 goals.