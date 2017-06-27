  • STV
Anna Signeul names Scotland squad for Euro 2017

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

Signeul has named an initial squad of 22 players for the finals in Netherlands.

Finals: Signeul will lead Scotland at Euro 2017.
Finals: Signeul will lead Scotland at Euro 2017. SNS Group

Scotland coach Anna Signeul has named her initial squad for the 2017 European Championships, which kick off next month.

The women's national team have qualified for a major tournament for the first time in their history and have been drawn against England, Spain and Portugal in the group stage.

The team will play their final friendly against Republic of Ireland at Stark's Park on July 7 before flying out to prepare for their tournament debut against England.

Signeul, who plans to add one more player to the 22 already selected, said: "This is an incredibly exciting time for Scottish women's football and I'm delighted to name the squad today.

"It's a strong squad with a great mix of youth and experience. All the players have worked incredibly hard to reach this stage and deserve to play at the Euros.

"This year we have had the benefit of playing nine games which has helped build a unity within the group and the players are all focused on that first game against England.

"Before that, we take on Republic of Ireland at Stark's Park and we're looking forward to playing in front a big crowd to give the players the perfect send-off.

"The recent injury to Jenny Beattie is a blow and while all the players are gutted that she, Lizzie Arnot and Kim Little are out, it will add to our determination to do well for them as well as the entire country."

Scotland squad for Euro 2017

Goalkeepers

  • Gemma Fay (Glasgow City)
  • Lee Alexander (Glasgow City)
  • Shannon Lynn (Vittsjö GIK)

Defenders

  • Vaila Barsley (Eskilstuna United)
  • Frankie Brown (Bristol City)
  • Rachel Corsie (Seattle Reign)
  • Ifeoma Dieke (Vittsjö GIK)
  • Sophie Howard (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim)
  • Joelle Murray (Hibernian)
  • Rachel McLauchlan (Hibernian)
  • Kirsty Smith (Hibernian)

Midfielders

  • Leanne Crichton (Glasgow City)
  • Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea)
  • Lisa Evans (FC Bayern München)
  • Hayley Lauder (Glasgow City)
  • Jo Love (Glasgow City)
  • Leanne Ross (Glasgow City) 
  • Caroline Weir (Liverpool)

Forwards

  • Fiona Brown (Eskilstuna United)
  • Lana Clelland (UPC Tavagnacco)
  • Christie Murray (Doncaster Rovers Belles)
  • Jane Ross (Manchester City)

