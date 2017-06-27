Challenge Cup draw: Full list of first round fixtures

The holders Dundee United and Premiership Colt teams enter at the first stage.

Dundee United won the 2016/17 Challenge Cup with a 2-1 win over St Mirren. SNS

Challenge Cup holders Dundee United will start their defence of the trophy with a home tie against Cowdenbeath.

The draw for the first round of the competition saw 48 teams split into 24 ties to be played over Tuesday and Wednesday August 15/16.

The Premiership Colt teams also entered the first round draw with Celtic's youth side drawing Annan away while Dumburton will host Rangers' youngsters.

Last season's runners up, St Mirren, host East Kilbride while Buckie Thistle are at home to Brechin City.

Aberdeen and St Johnstone's Colts meet in the only all-'Premiership' tie of the round.

Republic of Ireland sides Sligo Rovers and Bray Wanderers, Northern Ireland's Linfield and Wales' TNS will enter the competition in the second round.

First round draw: