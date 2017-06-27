English winger Jermaine Pennant trains with Hibernian

The 34-year-old has joined up with Neil Lennon's newly promoted squad.

Former Arsenal and Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant is training with Hibs and could become the latest addition to Neil Lennon's squad.

The 34-year old has joined up with the Championship winners as they undergo pre-season training ahead of their return to the top flight.

Pennant is a free agent after leaving Bury at the end of a short-term deal.

The well-travelled winger played for Arsenal, Liverpool, Real Zaragoza and Stoke City earlier in his career and has played for several clubs in recent years.

After leaving Stoke he had a spell with Pune City in the Indian Super League and then returned to England for a short-term deal at Wigan Athletic.

Pennant then moved to Singapore to play for Tampines Rovers and joined Bury in January of this year.