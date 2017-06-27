Andy Halliday in Austria to finalise Qabala loan deal

The Rangers midfielder is meeting with the Azerbaijani club at their training camp.

Loan: Halliday is on the brink of a move to Azerbaijan. SNS Group

Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday has travelled to Austria to tie up a loan move to Azerbaijani side Qabala.

STV understands a season-long loan will be finalised in the next 24 hours.

Halliday has travelled to Salzburg and will meet with Qabala, who are currently in a training camp ahead of their new season.

The 25-year-old, who played 32 times for Rangers last season, was left out of the Ibrox side's Europa League squad by manager Pedro Caixinha. He is now poised to move to one of Azerbaijan's European representatives in search of regular first-team football.

Qabala, who finished second in their league last season, enter the Europa League at the second qualifying round where they will face either Jagiellonia Bialystok or Dinamo Batumi.

Rangers have signed eight players so far in the transfer window as Caixinha revamps his side for next season. Halliday was not the only casualty when Rangers confirmed their squad for the tie against Progres Niederkorn. Rob Kiernan, Harry Forrester, Joe Dodoo, Matt Crooks and Michael O'Halloran were also left out.