  • STV
  • MySTV

Derek McInnes rules out Steven Naismith move to Aberdeen

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

The Scotland international attacker is contracted to Norwich City until 2019.

False don: Steven Naismith will not be signing for Aberdeen this summer.
False don: Steven Naismith will not be signing for Aberdeen this summer. SNS Group

Derek McInnes has ruled out a move for Scotland international Steven Naismith.

The Aberdeen boss said there was "absolutely nothing" in the reports linking the club to the Norwich City attacking midfielder, who still has two years remaining on his contract.

Despite not wanting to talk about specific players on what was his first meeting with the media since returning for pre-season training, McInnes confirmed he will not be buying the former Rangers goalscorer.

"I'm not going to comment specifically on any particular targets," McInnes said. "We're normally linked with good players and I'd rather be linked with good players than not, but it's difficult in this day and age to keep things under wrap.

"But I would have to say on that one, Steven Naismith, there's absolutely nothing in it."

Meanwhile, he also spoke of the club's interest in Shaun Maloney, Wolves's move for youngster Terry Taylor and why he turned down the Sunderland job.

Shaun Maloney

Shaun interest: Derek McInnes is still keen on the Scotland international.
Shaun interest: Derek McInnes is still keen on the Scotland international. SNS Group

"We're hopeful on a couple (of players) that we've been linked with," McInnes add.

"We're trying to bring a level of player and Shaun is that type of player that we've been used to having here.

"We're trying to bring exactly what we need to the team and the challenge ahead but there's nothing more to say on Shaun.

"We have to be respectful and a lot of these players have been linked with other clubs. I'd rather speak about the merits of having the player with me when they're sitting in the building."

Terry Taylor

Taylor-made: Youngster Terry Taylor looks set to leave Aberdeen.
Taylor-made: Youngster Terry Taylor looks set to leave Aberdeen. SNS

"Unfortunately for us Terry and his family have indicated that he wants to take up the option of going to Wolves," McInnes continued.

"He's still our player so there's a transfer fee that has to be agreed with that but we're very close to getting a deal done.

"There's set guidelines and channels that need to be met and Wolves are well on their way to doing that."

Sunderland move

Staying put: Derek McInnes said no to Sunderland.
Staying put: Derek McInnes said no to Sunderland. SNS Group

On the Sunderland move, McInnes said: "I thought long and hard about it. There's been other opportunities in my time here when I've been asked if there was any interest and I've quickly moved away from it.

"Sunderland was a club I was keen to speak to and once permission was granted it was something I wanted to follow up, just to make a more balanced call on it.

"I think naturally there's a lot to be enticed by the opportunity, so many positives with it, it's a fantastic club, but having taken everything into consideration and taking my time with the whole process, I decided to stay.

"I've always said it would be a huge wrench to leave here, I love my job here. I've had a lot of good times so I thought long and hard and the decision was to stay at the club. I'm delighted we're moving on and I can put that to bed."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.