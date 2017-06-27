Derek McInnes rules out Steven Naismith move to Aberdeen

The Scotland international attacker is contracted to Norwich City until 2019.

False don: Steven Naismith will not be signing for Aberdeen this summer. SNS Group

Derek McInnes has ruled out a move for Scotland international Steven Naismith.

The Aberdeen boss said there was "absolutely nothing" in the reports linking the club to the Norwich City attacking midfielder, who still has two years remaining on his contract.

Despite not wanting to talk about specific players on what was his first meeting with the media since returning for pre-season training, McInnes confirmed he will not be buying the former Rangers goalscorer.

"I'm not going to comment specifically on any particular targets," McInnes said. "We're normally linked with good players and I'd rather be linked with good players than not, but it's difficult in this day and age to keep things under wrap.

"But I would have to say on that one, Steven Naismith, there's absolutely nothing in it."

Meanwhile, he also spoke of the club's interest in Shaun Maloney, Wolves's move for youngster Terry Taylor and why he turned down the Sunderland job.

Shaun Maloney

Shaun interest: Derek McInnes is still keen on the Scotland international. SNS Group

"We're hopeful on a couple (of players) that we've been linked with," McInnes add.

"We're trying to bring a level of player and Shaun is that type of player that we've been used to having here.

"We're trying to bring exactly what we need to the team and the challenge ahead but there's nothing more to say on Shaun.

"We have to be respectful and a lot of these players have been linked with other clubs. I'd rather speak about the merits of having the player with me when they're sitting in the building."

Terry Taylor

Taylor-made: Youngster Terry Taylor looks set to leave Aberdeen. SNS

"Unfortunately for us Terry and his family have indicated that he wants to take up the option of going to Wolves," McInnes continued.

"He's still our player so there's a transfer fee that has to be agreed with that but we're very close to getting a deal done.

"There's set guidelines and channels that need to be met and Wolves are well on their way to doing that."

Sunderland move

Staying put: Derek McInnes said no to Sunderland. SNS Group

On the Sunderland move, McInnes said: "I thought long and hard about it. There's been other opportunities in my time here when I've been asked if there was any interest and I've quickly moved away from it.

"Sunderland was a club I was keen to speak to and once permission was granted it was something I wanted to follow up, just to make a more balanced call on it.

"I think naturally there's a lot to be enticed by the opportunity, so many positives with it, it's a fantastic club, but having taken everything into consideration and taking my time with the whole process, I decided to stay.

"I've always said it would be a huge wrench to leave here, I love my job here. I've had a lot of good times so I thought long and hard and the decision was to stay at the club. I'm delighted we're moving on and I can put that to bed."