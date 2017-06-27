  • STV
Celtic fans groups call for rethink on Linfield tickets

Andy Coyle

The Celtic Trust and the Green Brigade have queried Celtic's decision to refuse tickets.

Windsor Park: Celtic have said fans will not get tickets for Windsor Park.
Windsor Park: Celtic have said fans will not get tickets for Windsor Park.

Two Celtic fans groups have called on the club to reconsider their position on ticketing for the potential Champions League qualifier against Linfield.

The Glasgow club announced last week that no tickets would be made available for away fans at Windsor Park in Belfast if the Northern Irish champions get past San Marino's La Fiorita to set up a tie against Brendan Rodgers' side.

Following discussions between both clubs, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and Police Scotland it was decided to move the game back to Friday, July 14, because the scheduled date clashed with Orange Order marches in Belfast.

Celtic said that the decision not to offer their fans tickets for the Belfast leg was because "the safety and security of all Celtic supporters travelling and attending matches is of paramount importance to the club".

But the Celtic Trust and Green Brigade supporters groups have asked for a rethink.

In a statement on the Trust's Facebook page, the groups said: "The vague statement released by the board late on Friday afternoon did not contain any clear explanation of this decision - a decision made with no consultation at all with fan organisations, groups or regular European away travellers.

"The statement noted 'safety concerns' but it is our understanding that the PSNI does not object to Celtic fans travelling and, indeed, Linfield has publicly encouraged the board to accept our allocation and stated they are 'more than happy' for Celtic fans to attend the match.

"We believe that the board is more concerned with protecting the brand than the welfare of the fans or the success of our team. 

"It is a very sad and strange turn of events when the custodians of our own club do not want the world famous Celtic support backing the team in a 'crucial' away match yet the home club welcomes us with open arms.

"We call on the board to reconsider their decision, and should they fail to do so, for Linfield to sell tickets directly to Celtic supporters.

"Our away support has significant experience of dealing directly with host clubs in the distribution of domestic away match tickets and doing so again for the match in Belfast should be a straightforward process.

"This should be done in a fair, responsible and transparent manner and would avoid the scenario of ticketless Celtic fans accessing the home end, which may, in itself, lead to genuine safety concerns."

