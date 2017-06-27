Aberdeen take German defender Berkay Dabanli on trial

Derek McInnes will assess the central defender as he takes part in training with the Dons.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5484725730001-derek-mcinnes-on-berkay-dabanli.jpg" />

Aberdeen are to run the rule over trialist Berkay Dabanli in training this week.

The German defender has travelled to Aberdeen to train with the first team squad and hopes to impress manager Derek McInnes and his coaching staff in the hope of winning a deal.

McInnes has said that he is looking to add a sign a defender this summer as a replacement for Ash Taylor, who left the club at the end of his contract.

The Dons boss explained that Dabanli had been recommended to him by an agent but that he knew little about the player and would form an impression of him over the next few days.

"He's here for the week," McInnes said. "It was on the recommendation of an agent who's been quite good in the past with names.

"We don't know too much about him. We've done a bit of homework and tried to have some sort of background checks but he's come in just for us to have a look at him over the next few days.

"There's nothing more than that."

The 27-year old centre-back is available as a free agent after leaving Bundesliga 3 side Chemnitzer at the end of the German season. Dabanli has previously played for Kayserispor, Nurnberg and Eskisehirspor among others.