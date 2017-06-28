Transfer Talk: McFadden trains with Queens, McLean stays

Your daily round up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

New signing? James McFadden has been keeping himself fit at the Doonhamers. SNS

He may be 34-years-old and nearing the end of his playing career but James McFadden has fully immersed himself in pre-season training.

After leaving his post as Motherwell assistant manager at the end of last season, he has teamed up with his former Everton team mate Gary Naysmith and is training with Queen of the South.

Meanwhile, Derek McInnes says Kenny McLean - and every other Aberdeen player for that matter - will be going nowhere this summer. It comes after the club turned down an offer from Rangers, saying he's not for sale.

And the Kyle Lafferty tug of war continues as Hibernian maintain their interest in the former Rangers striker. They want to steal him away from Edinburgh rivals Hearts, who have been in talks with him over the past week.

Today's top stories

Beyond Scotland

ICYMI

Today's back pages