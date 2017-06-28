Watch as the side from Luxembourg arrive ahead of Thursday's first leg.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5485612975001-rangers-europa-league-opponents-progres-land-in-glasgow.jpg" />

Rangers' Europa League opponents Progres Niederkorn have landed in Glasgow ahead of their clash at Ibrox on Thursday.

The sides meet in the first round of the competition's qualifiers in front of a sold out home crowd at 7.45pm.

Progres finished fourth in their league last season while Rangers finished third in the Scottish Premiership behind Celtic and Aberdeen.

The return tie will take place five days later when Rangers travel away for the 5pm kick off on Tuesday, July 4.