Caixinha: Up to four new players will start Euro tie

Rangers kick-off their first European game in six years on Thursday.

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha says up to four new signings could start at Ibrox on Thursday in the Europa League qualifier, with two or three more on the bench.

The Portuguese boss will guide Rangers through their first European tie in six years when they take on Progres Niederkorn at Ibrox in the first leg of the Europa League first-round qualifiers.

Rangers have signed eight new players during the summer and Caixinha said he was excited to see what his latest signings had to offer.

He said: "We may have four chances for new players to play in the starting XI and maybe two or three more on the bench but what is important is that we are starting a new cycle.

"We are very positive about the new players, we are very positive and enthusiastic about the fans and we are very happy to be back in the European qualifiers.

"I want to be positive and focus on the guys that started with us on the 5th and they are going to start tomorrow."

The game will be the first for the Ibrox-side in Europe since a 3-2 aggregate defeat to Maribor in the Europa League play-off round in 2011-12 season.

Caixinha said the club has been out of the European spotlight for far too long and also had a responsibility to increase Scotland's coefficient.

He said: "Not only me but, as of two days ago, it seems the stadium will be sold out so the club is very enthusiastic about this return after six years.

"We hope to delight and give the fans a fantastic match, a fantastic tie and qualification after these six years.

"It was too much time waiting on this moment and we want to deliver a good result for the fans.

"I need to be focused because not only am I defending this massive club and we are really proud to be back in Europe but we are also defending one country and that means we have to collect points to get that co-efficient up."

The Rangers manager also revealed the club are still targeting two or three more players to add to his squad and said the support from the board had been superb.

He added: "We still have two months ahead, we know what we want. The board of directors and the chairman did a fantastic job.

"We know which targets we are following so we still have two or three deals to finish and we still have time to do it."

Rangers take on Progres Niederkorn on Thursday night at Ibrox with the return leg in Luxembourg the following Tuesday.