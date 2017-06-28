Defender Juwon Oshaniwa has Hearts contract cancelled

The left back featured 25 times since arriving at Tynecastle in summer 2015.

Exit: Juwon Oshaniwa is heading for the door at Tynecastle. SNS

Hearts have decided to cancel Nigerian defender Juwon Oshaniwa's contract with the club.

The 26-year-old has played just 25 times for the Tynecastle side since he put pen to paper in summer 2015 and didn't featured at all last season.

Oshanwia spoke of his determination to get back into the Hearts side in April, but the club have decided to bring his three-year deal to a premature end.

He initially joined the club until summer 2018 when he signed from Israeli side Ashdod.

The left back was booked four times and sent off twice during his time at Hearts but he failed to find the back of the net.

He has 17 caps for his country but hasn't received a call up since his move to Hearts.