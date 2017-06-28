Andy Halliday completes season-long loan deal to Gabala

The Rangers midfielder was not included in the Europa League squad.

Halliday: The midfielder will play in Azerbaijan next season. SNS

Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday has completed a season-long loan deal to Azerbaijani side Gabala.

Halliday, who has three years left on his contract at Ibrox, travelled to Salzburg for talks with Gabala, who are currently in a training camp ahead of their new season.

The 25-year-old, who played 32 times for Rangers last season, was left out of the Ibrox side's Europa League squad by manager Pedro Caixinha.

He will now move to one of Azerbaijan's European representatives in search of regular first-team football.

Gabala, who finished second in their league last season, enter the Europa League at the second qualifying round where they will face either Jagiellonia Bialystok or Dinamo Batumi.

Rangers have signed eight players so far in the transfer window as Caixinha revamps his side for the forthcoming campaign.

Halliday was not the only casualty when Rangers confirmed their squad for the tie against Progres Niederkorn. Rob Kiernan, Harry Forrester, Joe Dodoo, Matt Crooks and Michael O'Halloran were also left out.

