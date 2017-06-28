St Johnstone sign defender Scott Tanser on one-year-deal

The 22-year-old left Port Vale at the end of last season.

St Johnstone have announced the signing of 22-year-old defender Scott Tanser.

The left-back played last season at Port Vale before being released and has signed a one-year deal at McDairmid Park.

Tanser joined Port Vale in the seconf half of last season having started the season with Rochdale.

The 22-year-old made 20 appearances in all competitions last season and will now join Tommy Wright's side for the 2017-18 season.