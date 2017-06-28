Dundee sign winger Randy Wolters on a two-year deal

The 27-year-old will wear the number 23 at Dens Park.

Busy man: McCann makes his fourth summer signing. SNS Group

Dundee have announced the signing of Dutch winger Randy Wolters on a two-year-deal.

The 27-year-old, who was released by Go-Ahead Eagles at the end of last season, will join up with Dundee manager Neil McCann ahead of the new season.

Wolters will wear the number 23 jersey at Dens Park and becomes Dundee's fourth signing of the transfer market.

The winger made 36 appearances in all competitions last season, making four assists in the process.