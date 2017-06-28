Progrès managing director says his side are ready to win

The side from Luxembourg arrived in Glasgow on Wednesday to take on Rangers at Ibrox

Progrès Niederkorn manager director Thomas Gilgemann says his side are all set to cause a massive shock by beating Rangers at Ibrox in the first leg of their Europa League qualifier.

The 33-year-old was speaking at Ibrox ahead of the tie, in which the side from Luxembourg are massive underdogs.

This will be Rangers first European tie in six years, after a 3-2 aggregate defeat at the hands of Marbior in 2011-12 season.

Gilgeman says Progrès will be looking to cause a shock against Pedro Caixinha's men and insists they are not here to just make up the numbers.

He said: "We have a clear vision at the club, we are obviously very happy to be here and to play this qualifying game.

"Really what we are looking for is a result and the result we are looking for is not just playing it would be to qualify, we want to make the night unforgettable."

Gilgeman says his side are looking to create history when they take to the field at Ibrox on Thursday and says he hopes his players can handle the pressure of playing in front of 50,000 supporters.

He added: "In terms of disappointment, the only way we will be disappointed is if the players do not perform to their potential and that is the key.

"If they come out of the games losing but having played to their full potential I think we can only be happy.

"We talked about Celtic 17 years ago but things have moved on since then and we are all focused on writing a new page in the history of football in Luxembourg and that is what we are looking at really."

The first leg will take place at Ibrox on Thursday night before the return leg in Luxembourg on Tuesday.