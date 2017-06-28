Brendan Rodgers plays his son Anton in Celtic friendly 

Celtic kicked off their pre-season tour of Austria with a 1-0 win against BW Linz.

Like father like son: Anton Rodgers makes his Celtic debut. SNS

Brendan Rodgers played his son, Anton Rodgers, in Celtic's first pre-season friendly against BW Linz in Austria.

The Celtic boss opted to make ten changes at half-time, including selecting his son Anton who plays in midfield, during the match.

A solo goal by James Forrest was enough to give the champions the win on their first game of the tour.

Anton Rodgers has been training with Celtic all this week to maintain his levels of fitness following his release from Swindon Town at the end of last season.

The 24-year-old was put as a trialist in the team sheets meaning he could play and the Celtic manager called on his services at half time.