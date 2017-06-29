Brendan Rodgers fields his son Anton in Celtic friendly 

Celtic kicked off their pre-season tour of Austria against BW Linz.

Like father like son: Anton Rodgers made his Celtic debut. SNS

Brendan Rodgers fielded his son Anton in Celtic's first pre-season friendly against BW Linz in Austria.

The Celtic boss opted to make ten changes at half-time, including selecting midfielder Anton during the match.

Anton Rodgers has been training with Celtic all this week to maintain his levels of fitness following his release from Swindon Town at the end of last season.

The 24-year-old was listed as a trialist in the team sheets, making him available to play, and the Celtic boss called on his services for the second half.