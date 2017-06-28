Daniel Candeias included in Rangers' Europa League squad

Rangers removed Jordan Thompson from their squad to make room for Candeias.

Candeias: The winger is now available for the game on Thursday. SNS

Rangers winger Daniel Candeias has been included in Rangers' Europa League squad for Thursday night's first round qualifier against Progrès Niederkorn.

The 29-year-old was originally omitted from the squad due to problems with his registration but is now free to make his competitive Rangers debut at Ibrox.

Jordan Thompson was removed from the squad to allow Candeias to be selected.

Candeias is one of eight new signings brought into Ibrox during this transfer window, joining Ryan Jack, Carlos Pena, Dalcio, Alfredo Morelos, Eduardo Herrera, Bruno Alves and Fabio Cardoso.

Only Bruno Alves is not now in the squad for the game against Progrès Niederkorn, having started in the Confederations Cup semi-final against Chile on Wednesday.

Rangers will be playing their first European tie in six years following their 3-2 aggregate defeat at the hands of Maribor in 2011-12 season.