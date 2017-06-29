Transfer Talk: Celtic close on Benyu, McGinn Korea move

Your daily round up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Offer: McGinn could be bound for South Korea. SNS Group

Celtic enjoyed success with a cut-price deal for a young player from an English club last season and they could be looking for a repeat of the same trick this summer.

The club are reportedly close to a deal for Ipswich Town's Kundai Benyu and while it's a move that Brendan Rodgers says is one for the future, he believes there's real talent there.

The Celtic boss also teased fans with information about their next potential signing, revealing the man he wants to bring in has "power, strength and quality".

Niall McGinn hasn't committed to a new club since his Aberdeen contract expired but he's a target for a South Korean side.

Kyle Lafferty has signed for Hearts and made his arrival all the better for fans of the club by disappointing Hibs. The first Edinburgh derby of the season will be tasty.

And Andy Halliday, left out of Rangers' Europa League squad, will be doing some travelling after all. He's finalised a year-long loan move to Azerbaijan.

