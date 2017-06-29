Kyle Lafferty: I've joined Edinburgh's biggest club

Striker says it would have been disrespectful to talk to Hibs before joining Hearts.

Choice: Both city clubs wanted Lafferty. HEARTS

Hearts new signing Kyle Lafferty has said he is in no doubt he has joined Edinburgh's biggest club, and the third biggest team in the country.

The Northern Ireland striker became Ian Cathro's latest signing on Wednesday but only after failing to appear for talks at rivals Hibernian.

He said there would have been no point in holding discussions with Hibs boss Neil Lennon when he had already decided that his future lay at Tynecastle.

