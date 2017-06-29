Celtic sign English teenager Kundai Benyu from Ipswich

The 19-year-old midfielder will join up with the squad at the weekend.

Manager Brendan Rodgers will welcome his new signing next week. SNS

Celtic have secured the signing of English teenager Kundai Benyu on a four-year deal.

The 19-year-old box-to-box midfielder will join the club in Austria at their pre-season camp on July 1.

He signs from English Championship side Ipswich Town as his contract neared the end.

Speaking to the official Celtic website, Kundai said: "I'm absolutely delighted to be joining Celtic. It's a massive honour to sign for the Scottish champions and one of the world's truly great clubs.

"It's also a great opportunity for me to continue to develop as a footballer under Brendan Rodgers.

"I'm looking forward to meeting up with my new Celtic team-mates. I know there's a lot of hard work ahead of me but I am ready for this, I'm looking forward to the challenge and I can't wait to get started."

Despite coming through the ranks at Ipswich, Benyu didn't feature for the senior side.

He spent last season on loan to Aldershot Town where he made 23 appearances including one in the National League play-off semi-final. Aldershot lost 3-0 to Tranmere Rovers.