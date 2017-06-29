Caixinha: I'm not a patient man, Rangers must do more

The Rangers manager understands it's too soon to have high expectations though.

Pedro Caixinha admits he is not a patient man and wants to see his Rangers side offer more in the second leg of their Europa League tie, but understands they are not yet in a position to do so.

Kenny Miller's first-half strike sealed a 1-0 win for Rangers over Progres Niederkorn in their first European game in six years.

Caixinha said the problem wasn't his players' lack of fitness, after just a three-week summer break, but the lack of time they've had to regain their form.

The manager wants to see them improve their positioning and movement on the pitch and believes that will come with time.

"We need to do more and keep together," he said at full time. "We want to keep going up front.

"It's not a question of fitness, it's a question of time to get fitness. I'm not a guy who can make miracles in three weeks and just like this [clicks his fingers] the team is ready to get the rhythm of playing. You only get it by playing and by time.

"It normally takes between five or six weeks but this team are playing after three.

"We know the reality we are facing. I would say 80% of the players had a very good performance.

"It's not a question of fitness, it's more a question of good decisions and being more aggressive in the exploring and finishing.

"I'm not patient but we need to understand where we are. This is the first stage, the first challenge. We were expecting to win by more but the team we were facing played with their weapons and their tools.

"We could have been better exploring the space and could have been better getting presence inside the box, definitely."