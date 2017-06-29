Tommy Wright: It would be foolish to rule Saints out

The Saints lost 2-1 to Trakai in the first leg of the Europa League qualifier.

Half time: Tommy Wright says it's not over yet. SNS

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright remained defiant after his side's 2-1 home defeat by FK Trakai saying their Europa League dream is not over yet.

The Perth side went behind twice to the Lithuanians, conceding to Maksim Maksimov and then Vaidotas Silenas with Joe Shaughnessy heading home in between.

They missed a golden opportunity to level the tie eight minutes from the end when Graham Cummins failed to convert from six yards out against the side who were by then reduced to 10 men.

Wright believes they can still turn the tie around when they travel away for next Thursday's second leg despite facing an uphill battle.

He said: "We lost it in the first half, even though we probably had the best chance in the first half with Blair. We started okay, but then allowed them too much time on the ball.

"The first goal we should be tighter. We did well to get back in the game, but just naivety and lack of responsibility and communication and we allow Silenas to put in a wonder goal, but the build-up was total naivety from us and shouldn't have happened.

"Second half we created enough chances to win the game.

"But I wouldn't rule us out just yet. There is more to come from us. The players are disappointed with their performance at times in the game where we didn't pass it well enough and made the wrong decision too many times. We had too many crosses over-hit or didn't beat the first man.

"There are things we know we have got to get better at, but I believe we can go over there and still win the game and I'm sure the players do."

"It would be foolish for anyone to write the tie off at this stage but we know there has to be improvement."