Transfer Talk: Armstrong contract talks, Hibs eye Graham

Your daily round up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

New deal: Celtic want to keep Armstrong. SNS

Brendan Rodgers may be looking to add to his Celtic squad this summer but the manager knows his stars from last season are in demand and hopes to tie one down on a new deal.

The club are to progress with discussion over Stuart Armstrong's new contract as a number of English clubs eye the midfielder.

Rodgers' former club Liverpool are also keen on top Scottish talent. Jurgen Klopp is reportedly stepping up interest in Hull City's Andrew Robertson.

Hibs may have been left annoyed by Kyle Lafferty's snub but there was some good news at Easter Road as they signed Ofir Marciano on a permanent deal and now Neil Lennon is looking to Blackburn Rovers striker Danny Graham as his next recruit.

In England, Bournemouth have shelled out £20m to land Nathan Ake from Chelsea and Manchester United have issued a classic "hands off" warning to Barcelona over Ander Herrera.

