Jim McGuinness leaves Celtic coaching staff for China

McGuinness is the new assistant coach of Beijing Sinobo Guoan.

Departure: McGuinness has left Celtic. SNS Group

Celtic coach Jim McGuinness has left the club to take up a position in the Chinese Super League.

McGuinness has been appointed assistant to former Bayer Leverkusen manager Roger Schmidt at Beijing Sinobo Guoan.

The former Donegal manager has been part of the backroom staff at Celtic since 2012, having joined the club as a psychology coach. Mostly recently, he coached the Under-20s team.

McGuinness said he had become an admirer of Schmidt after meeting him during the German's time at Leverkusen. He said he hoped to maintain a connection with Celtic and return to Glasgow in the future.

"It's a fantastic opportunity," McGuinness told the Irish Times. "It's a level up for me and a great honour to be asked.

"Roger is a really prestigious European coach and just to be part of his management team is a great privilege. I also feel that it's great timing in terms of taking the next step forward in my own coaching career.

"In terms of Celtic, every decision that was made was with their knowledge. Dermot Desmond, in particular, was implicit in any decision made. And I'd like to think that the umbilical cord won't be cut.

"Everyone in the club has been hugely supportive and hopefully I will return there someday as a better coach."