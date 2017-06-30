  • STV
Jack confident of win in Luxembourg after Rangers debut

Rangers hold a 1-0 lead against Progres ahead of Tuesday's Europa second leg.

Ryan Jack has said Rangers can be confident of a win against Progres Niederkorn in Luxembourg after winning the Ibrox leg of their Europa League qualifier on Thursday.

A Kenny Miller goal gave Rangers a 1-0 lead to take into Tuesday's return match and Jack said there was no cause for concern about holding the slimmest of leads.

"Not at all," he said. "We set out to win the game and we won the game.

"Obviously it's 1-0 and we would have liked to go and win 3-0 or 4-0 as you would every game but it wasn't to be.

"We still won the match and we'll be looking to step it up next week again."

Jack, who made his Rangers debut in the match, said that the team were still working on fitness and sharpness and that he expected improvement even in the short five-day gap between the two games.

The midfielder conceded there was always the potential for a slip-up but said the team would take nothing for granted as they aim for a place in the next round.

"That was the first 90 minutes that a lot of boys have had so we're still getting up to speed," he said. "Next week we know that we can step it up again and we can go and win the match over there.

"There's no givens in any game of football. In every game there's 11 players trying to beat you, so in any game you can win or lose but I think we're going to step it up again.

"We've got things that we'll go back and work on before Tuesday and we'll try and put things right in training before we head over there."

